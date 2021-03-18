The NFL Announces Massive New TV Deals

The NFL has announced gigantic new TV deals with multiple networks.

The league announced the new deals late Thursday afternoon, and there are some significant changes. The two most notable changes are that Amazon will receive some exclusive “Thursday Night Football Games” and ABC is now a part of the Super Bowl rotation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, only CBS, NBC and Fox were part of the Super Bowl broadcast. Fox and CBS will continue to air NFC and AFC games as they have for a long time. The deals across different networks start in 2023 and go through 2033.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the previous massive TV deals in 2011 was worth around $27 billion, and the belief is that this one is “significantly” larger.

I can’t wait to see what the final numbers end up being on these gigantic deals. They’re going to be huge. They’re going to be absolutely gigantic.

The NFL has the most lucrative TV contracts in America and with one massive swing, they just lined everything back up through early 2033.

America loves football, and the amount of money poured into the sport is proof of that fact. I can’t wait to see where the league goes from here.

Business is booming for Roger Goodell and company!