REPORT: NFL TV Rights For Sunday Afternoon Games Could Get As High As $2 Billion

The cost of NFL TV rights might increase by a substantial amount in the very near future.

According to CNBC, the rate for Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox is currently at about $1 billion for the league and networks, and that’s expected to jump to $2 billion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN might have to spend $3 billion to keep “Monday Night Football.” CNBC also reported Sunday Ticket could be in play for Disney and Amazon.

All the way around, there is about to be some serious money thrown around as the TV rights start to open up.

Remember how people thought the NFL was going to fall apart thanks to Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests?

The TV ratings dipped, fans were furious, players weren’t happy and it did seem like the league might have been struggling at times.

However, there’s no question at this point whether or not business is booming. The TV deals won’t reportedly just go up a little bit. CNBC says they could double!

Say whatever you want about Roger Goodell, but you’re foolish if you think he doesn’t have the TV situation with the league on full speed ahead.

The owners are about to make an obscene amount of money, and I don’t hate it. When the NFL is winning, America is winning!