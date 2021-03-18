Rob Gronkowski Says He Was ‘Shook’ When Aaron Hernandez Was Convicted Of Murder

Rob Gronkowski was stunned when his former teammate Aaron Hernandez was convicted of murder.

Hernandez, who ended up committed suicide from behind bars, was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Odin Lloyd. The former New England Patriots star was convicted of shooting and killing the man, and the situation apparently took Gronk by surprise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I was definitely shook when I heard that. Because, being his teammate and everything — you really don’t see that. You’re not really looking into players like that … that’s who they are, or that’s what they’re doing,” Gronk told Kyle Brandt during a recent interview, according to TMZ.

You can watch the full interview below.

I remember the summer of 2013 when Hernandez was arrested. I was taking summer classes in Madison, and the situation dominated a bunch of conversations.

The dude was an NFL superstar, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and ended up killing himself. The whole thing is going to make an insane “30 for 30” someday.

Netflix already released one documentary and it’s a must-watch for sports fans.

One of the biggest things about Hernandez was that a lot of people who knew him but didn’t know him well were shocked by what happened.

The dude had some serious demons, but did a nice job of hiding them at times. Clearly, Gronk and the Pats had no idea what was going on.

Hernandez will always be remembered as nothing more than a cautionary tale that is whispered about within NFL circles. What an insane life and waste of talent.