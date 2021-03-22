Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Candidate Who Compared Voting For Biden To Eating ‘A Bowl Of S***’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Ohio state Rep. Nina Turner Monday, who compared voting for then-presidential nominee Joe Biden to “eating a bowl of sh**.”

Ocasio-Cortez gave her endorsement to Turner, who was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ former campaign co-chair, and who is running to take Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge’s congressional seat, Fox News reported.

“I am honored to have the support of [Ocasio-Cortez]. I look forward to working together to build a democracy where no child goes hungry, no worker earns a starvation wage, and where every business respects our planet. It’s time to build an America as good as its promise,” Turner tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez’s statement said Turner is “bold, unapologetic progressive who has spent her entire career advocating for the working people of Northeast Ohio,” adding that Turner is “a powerful voice for progressive values and policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across the country — like Medicare-for-All, a $15 minimum wage, and a Green New Deal.”

In an Atlantic piece titled “Don’t Count Trump Out,” Turner was asked about voting for Biden, to which she said: “It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of sh** in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still sh**.”

That was not the first time Turner criticized Biden.

In January she said that Biden “repeatedly betrayed black voters” in an op-ed published in South Carolina newspaper The State. (RELATED: ‘Repeatedly Betrayed Black Voters’: Sanders Co-Chair Rips Into Joe Biden)

In the op-ed, Turner blasted Biden’s opposition to forced desegregation busing and for working with segregationist senators.

She wrote, “Biden didn’t just vote for bills designed to prevent black students from accessing white schools: in a series of personal letters he actively courted pro-segregation senators to support the legislation.” (RELATED: Bernie’s Campaign Co-Chair Says Voting For Biden Is Like Eating ‘A Bowl Of S***’)