Claudia Conway Shocks Judges During Latest ‘American Idol’ Performance

Former senior counselor to former President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia will be moving on to the next round of “American Idol” after wowing judges during her performance Sunday in Hollywood.

Claudia performed “River” by Bishop Briggs. Surprisingly, she sang pretty well for someone who is only 16 years old.

WATCH:

Claudia definitely has ways to go regarding improving her singing abilities, but it definitely seems like it can be done. She appears to be the kind of musician who can really benefit from the coaching that comes further into the “American Idol” contest.

Kellyanne was present in the audience this time despite the reportedly rocky relationship she has with her daughter. The former adviser previously supported Claudia virtually during the audition and Claudia was joined in-person by her dad, George Conway. (RELATED: Claudia Conway Opens Up About ‘American Idol’ Audition And ‘Iffy’ Relationship With Her Parents)

It’ll be really interesting to see exactly how far Claudia goes in this competition. I have a feeling it could go either way — but I would like to see her make it until the end. I’m just not sure she has the potential to win.

With the recognition that comes with being the daughter of two high-profile people working in politics (her dad formerly worked at the never-Trump Lincoln Project), she’s already gotten all the exposure she needs to make it within the music industry on her own.

Not to mention Claudia’s already got a pretty large following on TikTok.