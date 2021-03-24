The Philadelphia Eagles Sign Joe Flacco To A One-Year Deal Worth Up To $7.5 Million

Quarterback Joe Flacco has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His agency JL Sports announced Tuesday night that the Super Bowl champion had decided to sign with the Eagles.

According to ProFootballTalk, Flacco’s one-year deal guarantees him $3.5 million and he can earn an additional $4 million through incentives.

That means the deal has a maximum value of $7.5 million.

Per source, it’s a one-year, $3.5 million guaranteed contract for new Eagles QB Joe Flacco. He can make up to $4 million more in incentives. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 23, 2021

All things considered, this is a solid signing for the Eagles. The last thing Philadelphia wanted to do was crush Jalen Hurts like Carson Wentz was crushed.

Flacco isn’t going to start over the former Alabama and Oklahoma star. It’s just not going to happen. There’s no pressure on Hurts of losing his spot.

At the same time, Flacco provides tons of experience and is serviceable if Hurts goes down with an injury. In terms of a backup, Flacco is more than competent.

Remember, the man led the Ravens to a Super Bowl less than a decade ago. He’s not as elite as he once was, but he can still spin the ball.

