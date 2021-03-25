Biden Signals He Could Support Killing The Filibuster Entirely To Pass His Agenda

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he might support a full revocation of the Senate filibuster should the chamber not reinstate a talking filibuster as he has previously suggested.

The comments came during POTUS’ Thursday press conference, his first time fielding questions from the press for an extended period of time since being sworn into office in January. (RELATED: Biden Says ‘The Answer Is Yes. My Plan Is To Run For Reelection’)

“I strongly support moving in that direction,” Biden said in response to a question on reinstating the talking filibuster. “We’ve amended the filibuster in the past but here’s the deal, as you observed, I’m a fairly practical guy. I want to get things done. I want to get them done consistent with what we promised the American people, and in order to do that in a 50/50 Senate, we’ve got to get to the place where I get 50 votes so that the vice president of the United States can break the tie, or I can 51 votes without her.”

“So I’m going to say something outrageous,” he continued. “We’re going to get a lot done. If we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about.”

Biden’s comments mark the furthest he’s yet leaned toward a total abolition of the filibuster, as favored by some progressive members of the Democratic party.

You can watch Biden’s entire press conference below.

