EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Smugglers Use Inflatable Raft To Transport Illegal Immigrants, Including Young Children, Into The US

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Photos taken by the Daily Caller News Foundation show smugglers illegally transporting migrants, including young children, across the Rio Grande River in Rincon Village near McAllen, Texas on Wednesday.

The smugglers used a Seahawk 4 inflatable boat that costs nearly $245 on Amazon to transport migrants across the Rio Grande River so they could illegally cross into the U.S. Hidalgo County Constable officials encountered over 100 illegal immigrants.

Hidalgo County Constable officials collected information such as country of origin and the ages of the illegal immigrants before directing them to a nearby Customs and Border Protection processing facility.

Illegal immigrants enter the U.S. after crossing the Rio Grande using a raft navigated by smugglers. pic.twitter.com/zIClQkk3Nd — Kaylee Greenlee Beal (@kayleegreenlee) March 25, 2021

The smugglers appeared to take photographs or videos on cell phones as another rowed the migrants towards the U.S. side of the Rio Grande River into Rincon Village. (RELATED: Around 200 Illegal Immigrants Including Dozens Of Unaccompanied Children Apprehended At Border)

Once the illegal immigrants reached the river bank they had to climb through dense brush, including thorns, up a steep slope to reach U.S. law enforcement officials.

One of the Hidalgo County Constable officials on scene said smugglers are using TikTok to share content of them successfully smuggling migrants and to advertise their services.

