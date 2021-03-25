Sara Gilbert Says First Woman She Ever Kissed Was Drew Barrymore

Sara Gilbert admitted that the first woman she ever kissed was her co-star Drew Barrymore on the set of their 1992 movie “Poison Ivy.”

The 46-year-old actress appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and during a segment called 'Drew or False,' she revealed the details about the kiss, Fox News reported Thursday.

WATCH:

Gilbert was posed with multiple choices—one of which was that she had kissed Barrymore—and had to acknowledge the true statement of the three.

"The true one is C, my first girl kiss was with Drew," Sara explained. "And now I'm not one to kiss and tell … Look, now I'm like going to blush."

Barrymore then explained while the two were supposed to kiss on camera for the thriller film, the two stars decided to “practice” beforehand in the trailer.

“Well we were supposed to kiss in the movie, but then we started practicing in the trailer, which was kinda fun,” the “Charlie’s Angels” star said, laughing.

“We had to practice, right?” Gilbert asked. “It was really just us doing research.”

In 2013, Gilbert opened up about her sexuality and admitted that her kissing scenes with her “Roseanne” co-star Johnny Galecki, helped her realize she was attracted to women and not men, US Weekly reported. Since that time, she has gone on to have relationships with women.