‘They’re Laughing At Us’: Texas Congressional Candidate Slams ‘Commies In DC’ For ‘Ruining America’

Republican Texas Congressional candidate Dan Rodimer slammed the “commies in D.C.” for “ruining America” in a new advertisement produced by Arsenal Media Group.

Rodimer, a former professional wrestler from Las Vegas, was a surprise last-minute entry in the competitive special election to replace the late Republican Texas Rep. Ron Wright. The special election has 22 other candidates including Wright’s widow, and Rodimer could be a formidable candidate in the crowded field given the fact that he raised more than $3 million when he ran for Congress in Nevada in 2020, Politico reported.

“Texas has big problems,” the six-foot-seven former professional wrestler says in the advertisement. “We need a big fighter to solve those problems.” (RELATED: Nevada Congressional Candidate Parodies ‘The Hangover’ And Features A Live Tiger In Wild New Ad)

WATCH:

“The commies in D.C. are ruining America,” Rodimer continues. “We have a big problem … I know how to handle Nancy Pelosi and stop her bullsh*t.”

As he steps in a pile of manure, Rodimer says that he will “put a boot right in her socialist platform.”

The congressional candidate slams Democrats for “men in women’s bathrooms, boys in girls’ sports, higher taxes,” and “higher gas prices.”

“They’re building a wall around D.C., but they’re not protecting our borders,” Rodimer adds. “They’re laughing at us.”

Rodimer says that he moved his wife and six children to Texas because he wants to raise his kids in a state that is friendly to the Constitution.

“The communists in D.C. want to shut down our churches, close our businesses, indoctrinate our children, communism in our classrooms, make our daughters unsafe in sports and school, destroy American borders and our American history,” Rodimer continues. “We must stop them.”

Rodimer says that he will “go to D.C. and kick some left-wing a**.”