Miami Dolphins, 49ers, Eagles Involved In 2 Major Blockbuster NFL Trades

The Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles announced two blockbuster NFL trades Friday.

The Dolphins traded its No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2022 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Jacoby Brissett Signs With The Miami Dolphins)

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources. Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. pic.twitter.com/nRLMUaWGo5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles then announced it had traded No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

The 49ers have no plans to get rid of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo despite being in the prime spot to grab one during the upcoming draft, Schefter reported.

“Jimmy is here to stay,” a 49ers source told Schefter. “He’s our guy this year.”

Miami recently cut 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson weeks after trading for him from the Titans.