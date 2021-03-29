New Cuomo Accuser Says He Grabbed, Kissed Her In Her Own Home 

New York state resident Sherri Vill came forward with allegations against the governor Monday in a virtual press conference hosted by attorney Gloria Allred.

Another woman has come forward with allegations of inappropriate touching against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

New York state resident Sherri Vill came forward with allegations against the governor Monday in a virtual press conference hosted by attorney Gloria Allred. Vill, a 55-year-old mother of three who has been married for more than 30 years, said that Cuomo came to her home on Monday, May 28, 2017, as part of a visit to inspect flood damage amid flooding throughout the state.

Vill alleged that when she asked the governor about the damage, he grabbed her face and kissed her on the cheek. Her son reportedly recorded the full incident, but later deleted the video, according to Allred.

Vill’s daughter screenshot a picture from the video of the governor allegedly kissing Vill.

“I thought he was going to pet my dog,” Vill said of the alleged kiss, adding that he “wedged his face between the dog and my face and kissed me on the cheek.”

Cuomo allegedly told Vill that “that’s what Italians do,” but Vill said she “felt shocked” and “embarrassed” about the alleged incident.

“I am Italian,” she said, “in my family, family members kiss. Strangers do not kiss.” (RELATED: Here’s What Impeachment Looks Like For Cuomo — And Who Would Replace Him)

Vill also alleged that Cuomo turned to leave the room, then stopped and turned to her and said, “You are beautiful.”

“I felt as though he were coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. She also alleged that Cuomo approached her, took her hand, and asked, “Is there anything else you want,” before leaning down and grabbing her face with his hand and kissing Vill’s cheek.

“I felt like I was being manhandled,” she said. “The way he looked at me and his body language made me very uncomfortable.”

Vill described Cuomo’s behavior as “highly flirtatious,” noting that she is about five feet tall while the governor is almost six feet tall and towered over her.

After the incident, Vill said she received a call from the governor’s office inviting her to an event. Vill said her husband and family were not invited to the event and felt very uneasy about the call, deciding not to answer.

Cuomo then sent her pictures, Vill said, as well as a letter about his visit to her home. Allred showed the photographs and letter on the virtual press conference call.

“The whole thing was so strange and inappropriate,” Vill said, adding that it made her afraid. She said that her “neighbors and customers kept saying” she was Cuomo’s new girlfriend which she “did not like at all.”

“I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day the governor came to my home,” Vill said, noting that his alleged misconduct was “disrespectful to me and my family” and that Cuomo’s actions have continued to bother her since 2017 but she was always afraid to report them.

“I am still afraid but I’m no longer willing to remain silent,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I’m A Human Being,’ Says Top Cuomo Aide Implicated In Nursing Home Scandal)

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. He has previously denied inappropriately touching anyone.

The embattled governor is being investigated by both the state attorney general’s office for allegations of workplace sexual misconduct and by the Department of Justice for his role in knowingly undercounting the deaths of New York nursing home patients.

Vill did not call for Cuomo to resign, but asked for a full and fair investigation into his conduct.

