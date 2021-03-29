Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis To Take Executive Action Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against the idea of requiring vaccine passports by announcing Monday he will take executive action to ensure they are not allowed in his state.

At a press conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said the executive action will happen “shortly” and implored the state’s legislature to “come in and just say this is not happening in Florida,” NBC-2 reported.

Vaccine passports are digital or paper documents that provide an individual’s health information, including proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The Biden administration is currently working with private companies looking to develop the passports, The Washington Post reported.

DeSantis said requiring such documentation for returning to normal life is an unreasonable demand, NBC-2 reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden Admin Working With Private Sector To Develop Universal Vaccine Passport)

“It is completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine, just simply to participate in normal society,” he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says he’ll be taking executive action against “vaccine passports” over privacy concerns: “You want the fox to guard the hen house? I mean, give me a break.” pic.twitter.com/99ZPY9K8AW — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021

The governor added that requiring vaccine passports is unnecessary and violates people’s privacy rights and individual liberties.

“I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves,” DeSantis said. “I also wonder, it’s like okay, you’re going to do this and what, give all this information to some big corporation? You want the fox to guard the henhouse? I mean give me a break.”