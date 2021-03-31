Justin Fields Makes Outrageous Throw At His Pro Day, Says He Thinks He’s The ‘Best Quarterback’ In The Draft

Justin Fields dominated at his pro day.

The former Ohio State star quarterback made waves after running a 4.44 40 Tuesday, but his impressive play didn't stop there.

Justin Fields was MOVING ???? He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Fields threw one of the most impressive throws you’ll ever see when he launched a ball deep down the field, and seemingly did it with next to zero effort.

Watch the incredible play below.

Fields also told Aditi Kinkhabwala that he thinks he’s “the best quarterback in this draft” after his impressive pro day.

I’ve been telling everyone for months that Fields is going to be a star, and a ton of people wanted to tune me out.

Well, how about now? The guy looked every bit as good as hyped Tuesday with the eyes of the NFL world on him.

.@justnfields aced his @OhioStateFB Pro Day. Check out the arm strength and accuracy on these throws. ???? pic.twitter.com/FdeVz87yEF — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 30, 2021

The man is going to do incredibly well in the NFL, and if you don’t believe that at this point, then you’re just ignoring the evidence. It’s just that simple.