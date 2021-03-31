Editorial

Justin Fields Makes Outrageous Throw At His Pro Day, Says He Thinks He’s The ‘Best Quarterback’ In The Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before a snap in the first half against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Justin Fields dominated at his pro day.

The former Ohio State star quarterback made waves after running a 4.44 40 Tuesday, but his impressive play didn’t stop there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fields threw one of the most impressive throws you’ll ever see when he launched a ball deep down the field, and seemingly did it with next to zero effort.

Watch the incredible play below.

Fields also told Aditi Kinkhabwala that he thinks he’s “the best quarterback in this draft” after his impressive pro day.

I’ve been telling everyone for months that Fields is going to be a star, and a ton of people wanted to tune me out.

Well, how about now? The guy looked every bit as good as hyped Tuesday with the eyes of the NFL world on him.

The man is going to do incredibly well in the NFL, and if you don’t believe that at this point, then you’re just ignoring the evidence. It’s just that simple.