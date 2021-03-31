Tony Buzbee Says His Evidence Against Deshaun Watson Won’t Be Given To The Houston Police Because Of A Potential Conflict Of Interest

Evidence against Deshaun Watson won’t be handed over to the Houston Police Department.

Watson is currently facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, and the women suing the Houston Texans star are represented by Tony Buzbee. The man leading the charge against Watson announced Tuesday night that the evidence he has won’t be handed over to the police because of a potential conflict of interest involving his “legal opponent.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Buzbee wrote the following in part Tuesday night:

Yet, I’ve since learned that my legal opponent, Mr. Hardin, has a son who is on of the exclusive Command Staff of HPD. I am not saying in any way that Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Mr. Hardin, has a son who has a position that would compromise HPD and its investigation. I support his service, along with all Houston police officers—I think the rank and file know that. But, I am saying that me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities. Stand by.

You can read his full post below.

This case continues to get more and more interesting with every single day that passes. Buzbee announced in the same post that more lawsuits have been filed.

That means Watson is now facing more than 20 accusers.

The NFL quarterback has denied ever treating a woman inappropriately, but that hasn’t stopped more and more women from coming forward alleging misconduct.

Now, Buzbee is apparently not going to give evidence to the police because his opponent’s son is on the force. I have no idea if that’s a reasonable move or not, but it’s the call he’s made.

“I want a genuine apology for putting us in these situations” Mary is a massage therapist who says she was subjected to Watson’s inappropriate behavior in 2019. She told @JennyVrentas her story https://t.co/pFxaE0pHHt pic.twitter.com/K51LvMmmb9 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 29, 2021

I have no idea how this situation will end, but as I’ve said before, it’s clearly not going to end anytime soon.