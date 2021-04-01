I Might Never Leave My Home Again After Getting A 75″ TV Mounted To The Wall

Ladies and gentlemen, I might not see sunshine for a very long time after a recent television acquisition.

As many of you reading this know, I recently pulled up my roots and moved to a new location because the opportunity was just too good to pass up.

Naturally, one of the first things we had to figure out was the television situation. After all, how the hell can I run an empire from a centralized command center without a state-of-the-art TV?

I won’t bore you all with the details on how the decision was made, but we settled in on a 75″ TV to be mounted to the wall.

It was supposed to be delivered last Saturday, but somehow for reasons nobody understands to this day, Best Buy screwed it up.

The TV did show up this afternoon, and I’m not sure I’m ever leaving my home again. I mean, look at this thing. Look at how majestic it is with “Band of Brothers” playing.

The 75” TV has been installed, and we’re testing it out with Band of Brothers. It’s looks great! pic.twitter.com/GKpxO1TWmF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 1, 2021

Look, I love the outdoors. I’m an outdoor kind of guy. That’s what happens when you’re born in the Wisconsin countryside.

We drink Busch Light, shoot guns, play sports and enjoy the cold weather.

You know what else I enjoy? Sports and I now get to watch them on the greatest TV I’ve ever owned. It’s going to be beautiful watching the Badgers score touchdowns on this TV.

That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt.

So while it might break some hearts and disappoint some people, I’m not sure I’ll be leaving my home anytime soon. I have a fridge stocked with Busch Light and a brand new 75″ TV. What more could a man want?

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

I’ll see you all when I see you! I just don’t know when that’s going to be!