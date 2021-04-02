Cleveland Sportscaster Bruce Drennan Goes Off On A Fan After The Indians Lose Their Opener

Cleveland sportscaster Bruce Drennan gave the internet an all-time moment after the Indians lost their opener Thursday.

Following a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers, a fan called into "Drennan Live" to complain about the opening day game, and that's when all hell broke loose.

Drennan ripped the fan and called him a “stupid idiot” during his epic rant. Give it a watch below.

Cleveland broadcaster Bruce Drennan GOES OFF on a caller! ???????? pic.twitter.com/mf06W8L43c — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 1, 2021

I’m glad to see that we’re a single game into the MLB season, and we’re already rolling! The Indians are 0-1 and Cleveland is in panic mode!

This is the kind of content sports fans live for. This is why we play the game!

GIMME MORE OF THIS GUY!!! https://t.co/55jy8NtvgO — Alex Seixeiro (@alexfan590) April 1, 2021

I’ve always said that Cleveland fans are incredibly passionate about their sports, and this video just proves it.

The Indians dropped the opener, and Drennan took a fan’s head off for daring to criticize the game. I’m not sure who is right or wrong here, but I do know I enjoyed it.

If the city of Cleveland keeps this energy all season long, then they might be in for a fun sports year with the Indians and once the Browns start playing. They finally have some swagger!

P.S.: While we’re here, let’s remember the greatest sports rant ever. Take it away!