Cleveland Sportscaster Bruce Drennan Goes Off On A Fan After The Indians Lose Their Opener

Bruce Drennan (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/timandfriends/status/1377752647210577928/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cleveland sportscaster Bruce Drennan gave the internet an all-time moment after the Indians lost their opener Thursday.

Following a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers, a fan called into “Drennan Live” to complain about the opening day game, and that’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Drennan ripped the fan and called him a “stupid idiot” during his epic rant. Give it a watch below.

I’m glad to see that we’re a single game into the MLB season, and we’re already rolling! The Indians are 0-1 and Cleveland is in panic mode!

This is the kind of content sports fans live for. This is why we play the game!

I’ve always said that Cleveland fans are incredibly passionate about their sports, and this video just proves it.

The Indians dropped the opener, and Drennan took a fan’s head off for daring to criticize the game. I’m not sure who is right or wrong here, but I do know I enjoyed it.

If the city of Cleveland keeps this energy all season long, then they might be in for a fun sports year with the Indians and once the Browns start playing. They finally have some swagger!

P.S.: While we’re here, let’s remember the greatest sports rant ever. Take it away!