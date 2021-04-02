Luka Garza Named AP Player Of The Year In College Basketball

Iowa basketball star Luka Garza has been named the AP Player of the Year in college basketball.

The talented forward was announced as the winner late Thursday afternoon, and there's no doubt he 100% earned the honor.

Say whatever you want about Iowa, but there’s no question about whether or not Garza is an elite college player.

He 100% is, and he’s a ton of fun to watch. Even though Wisconsin didn’t beat Iowa once this season, it was a blast watching Garza play.

Everything about his game is awesome. He’s gigantic, but has soft hands, moves great without the ball, can shoot the jumper and can also muscle his way to the hoop with ease.

You rarely see players with his skill set these days.

Luka Garza is the men’s AP National Player of the Year @brhoops pic.twitter.com/fl1MVJtQgl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2021

Now, am I glad that I never have to watch Garza ever play against the Badgers again? Yes, and that should tell you everything you need to know.

Whenever I’m happy to see a guy leave, it means he was a true stud. Garza torched pretty much every team he played for the past two seasons.

Congratulations to Garza for winning the prestigious honor. I might hate Iowa, but he’s a hell of a player.