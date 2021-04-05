Editorial

MLB Player Claims He’s Related To President President William McKinley, Reporter Exposes The Claim As Untrue

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 18: Pitcher Tyler Kinley #40 of the Colorado Rockies throws in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on September 18, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tyler Kinley has claimed to be related to President William McKinley, but there’s just one major problem.

According to a long Twitter thread from Suzie Hunter, there is precisely zero evidence to suggest that the Rockers pitcher and McKinley are related at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, there’s apparently substantial evidence through lineage lines that Kinley’s roots are tied back to North Carolina farmers.

As for the names not being the same, Kinley told RoxPile.com in 2020 about the situation, “We were told that his son was advised from Secret Service and protective companies that were protecting him after his father was assassinated that he needed to do something to protect the family line. And the best recommendation was to alter the name a little bit and that’s where that new Kinley line started.”

Again, as Hunter pointed on Twitter, there’s just no evidence to support the claim.

Man, this is a tough look for our guy Tyler. The dude has probably spent his whole life thinking he’s related to a former president, and then a reporter on a casual Sunday just nukes the whole narrative.

I mean, Suzie Hunter laid out her evidence like it was an episode of “CSI.” It was bulletproof!

Hopefully, Kinley can hit back with some rock solid evidence, but it looks like his claim has been obliterated. He better be ready to get laughed at in the Colorado clubhouse because that’s 100% coming.

