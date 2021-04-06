Baylor Beats Gonzaga 86-70 To Win The National Title

Baylor hammered Gonzaga 86-70 Monday night to win the college basketball national title.

Going into the game, most people thought the Bulldogs would pull off the perfect season. Well, the Bears had very different plans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

Not only did Baylor manage to win by 16, but the game was never in doubt as they ran Gonzaga right off of the floor.

As I sat on my couch last night watching the game, I can’t tell you how happy I was to watch the Bears jump out to an early lead and never really let up.

Right from the opening tip, the Bears were hammering the Bulldogs. They were firing from all over the court and Gonzaga had zero answers for Baylor’s athleticism.

Now, Baylor is officially the best team in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

After all the chatter we had to hear about Gonzaga over the past year, it seems like some people forgot just how great Baylor was, especially before COVID hit the squad.

Well, I don’t think anyone is going to forget anymore. After Monday night’s dominating performance, Baylor’s spot in the history books is secured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

Props to Baylor for taking home the championship.