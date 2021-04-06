REPORT: Kodak Black Ambushed In Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was reportedly ambushed in Florida.

According to TMZ, the star musician and his entourage were shot at in a McDonald’s parking lot in Tallahassee, Florida early Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of Kodak Black’s security guard’s was struck in the leg by a bullet and in stable condition after surgery. The rapper was unharmed.

Kodak Black Ambushed, Security Guard Shot in Florida https://t.co/IZ0GyG79aG — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2021

Welcome to life as a rapper. You never know what might happen or when the bullets might start flying. TMZ didn’t report any motive for the shooting, but I’m sure we’ll eventually know.

TMZ also reported that police believe the gunmen were in a vehicle that had been trailing Kodak Black. If you have elite security, a situation like that should be spotted.

Unfortunately, it looks like it wasn’t spotted and nothing could be done before the bullets were fired.

Hopefully, the police can find the individuals responsible and deal with them accordingly. You just can’t have people driving around shooting at rappers.

That’s not something we can tolerate as a society.

Luckily, Kodak was unarmed and it sounds like his security guard will be just fine. All things considered, the situation could have been much worse.