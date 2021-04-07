Arizona Parts Ways With Head Basketball Coach Sean Miller

Sean Miller is no longer the basketball coach of the Arizona Wildcats.

According to a Wednesday afternoon statement from the program, Miller has been removed as the leader of the Wildcats after 12 mostly successful seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arizona announced they will honor the remaining money left on his deal. It’s unclear whether he was fired or if it was mutual, but the fact he’s getting paid out certainly seems to imply it’s the former.

Arizona Announces Departure of Men’s Basketball Head Coach Sean Miller — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 7, 2021

This is absolutely shocking to me. Miller is one of the best coaches in college basketball and he’s now unemployed.

Yes, he was involved in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball and Arizona was accused of violations under his watch, but so what? College basketball is a sport full of shady business.

Arizona had been ensnared in the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college basketball. The NCAA charged the school with five Level I violations, according to a notice of allegations released last month. More: https://t.co/Pjwf9LViA4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2021

Miller won games, and he made multiple tournament runs to the Elite 8. Now, Arizona has shown him the exit and he’s out of a job.

As a D1 coach once told me, sometimes you just have to be willing to look the other way if you want to win games.

Welcome to the world of college basketball. Things sure do change quickly!