Disneyland Charging Up To $209 For Admission To Both Parks With 28 Attractions Still Closed

Disneyland resort will be charging up to $209 dollars for admission to both parks with more than two dozen attractions still closed when it finally reopens April 30.

A total of 47 attractions, rides and shows will return when both Disneyland and California Adventure parks reopen, including its newest star attractions like including Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic, the Orange Country Register reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Disneyland Will Remain Closed Until At Least January 2021)

Full List of Which Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Attractions Will Be Open and Which Will Be Closed with Parks Starting April 30https://t.co/7mjNw0x90x pic.twitter.com/fasX6osNuI — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) April 6, 2021

However, 28 of the popular attractions and rides will be closed, including classics in the park like Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Jungle Cruise and Disneyland Monorail

in Disneyland and Grizzly River Run and Golden Zephyr at California Adventure. (RELATED: Disneyland And Anaheim PD Investigating After Video Of Brawl Inside Park Goes Viral)

The entire list can be seen here. Despite these closures, prices are going up for park attendees ranging from $104 to $209 for single-day tickets to either one or both parks and from $220 to $415 for multi-day tickets for entrance to one park or both depending on ages, Touringplans.com reported.

California’s COVID-19 guidelines require theme parks to limit “attractions to 15 minutes in length and keeping queues outdoors,” the website noted.

The park must also operate with only 15 percent capacity, USA Today reported.