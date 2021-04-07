Nationals Star Max Scherzer Would ‘Love An Explanation’ For Why More Fans Can’t Attend Games

Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer wants somebody to explain to him why more fans can’t attend games.

The Nationals allowed only 5,000 fans at the game Tuesday against the Braves, and Scherzer wasn't impressed.

Scherzer told the media the following after the game, according to WUSA9:

I’m also confused here. I don’t understand why there weren’t fans in the upper deck. I don’t understand why we can’t have more fans here. Somebody got to explain that to me because that doesn’t make sense to me whatsoever. So I understand that we need to be safe. I respect the virus, but we can also have fans in the top part of the deck we can have more fans in here safely. So, I would love an explanation.

Good for Scherzer for speaking up and speaking out about only 5,000 fans being let in during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s ridiculous, especially when you consider the fact the upper deck was apparently empty.

I’m all for safety, but I’m not for being stupid. If it’s safe enough to socially distance enough in the lower bowl, then why can’t there be people drinking a few beers in the upper deck?

I’m sure the people trying to cancel sports won’t love Scherzer’s comments, but who cares. Those people lost the war to ruin sports a long time ago.

Max Scherzer says it doesn’t make sense that there weren’t fans in the upper deck. Says he would “love an explanation” on why there weren’t more people socially distanced, and that’s all he will say. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 6, 2021

Furthermore, nobody is forcing anyone to attend a game. This is America — people have to make risk judgments for themselves.

If somebody wants to stay home, nobody will force them outside. If fans want to attend a game and can do so safely, they should be allowed to.

A sold-out crowd filled the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the Texas Rangers’ home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans were required to follow safety precautions, like wearing masks and enforcing distancing in concession lines. https://t.co/5Ec8AihA5E pic.twitter.com/4c9w6MoP1u — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2021

