Nick Saban Says Kyle Shanahan Didn’t Speak To Him During Mac Jones’ Pro Day

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan apparently didn’t speak to Nick Saban while watching Mac Jones’ pro day.

The 49ers sent shockwaves through the NFL when the team traded up for the third overall pick in the draft, and the buzz has been that they're going after the former Alabama quarterback.

Well, Shanahan apparently didn’t have too many questions for Nick Saban because he didn’t speak to him during the event.

During a recent interview with Dan Patrick, the seven-time national champion said, “[Kyle Shanahan] didn’t ask me a thing. I stood right next to him. I said hi to him. John Lynch too. They didn’t ask me a thing. Maybe they thought they weren’t allowed to.”

I know all the buzz has been about how the 49ers are gunning for Jones, but stuff like this makes me think it’s all a smokescreen.

How the hell do you go to Tuscaloosa to scout the man you’re supposedly taking third overall as the future of the franchise and not interview Saban about him?

The only reason you don’t talk to Saban is if you’re not actually taking Jones and this is all for show.

The thing is that Trevor Lawrence is locked in at one and Zach Wilson is locked in at two. There’s no reason for the 49ers to use a smokescreen. They can get anyone else they want.

Yet, something just seems off.

We’ll see what happens April 29 when the draft starts, but something definitely doesn’t pass the smell test.