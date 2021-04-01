REPORT: Some People Are Questioning Justin Fields’ Work Ethic

Some people in the NFL apparently have concerns about how badly Justin Fields wants to be a great NFL quarterback.

Fields was a dominant quarterback at Ohio State, and will likely be a top 10 pick in the draft when it starts at the end of April. However, some people reportedly aren’t impressed with his work ethic, and that could raise some red flags. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

“I have heard he’s a last guy in, first guy out type of quarterback…I’ve heard there are some questions about Justin Fields’ work ethic,” Dan Orlovsky told Pat McAfee during a Wednesday interview about the buzz he’s hearing around the NFL and from people close to the situation.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I love a good @danorlovsky7 roast sesh as much as anybody BUT.. I think folks are missing that he was answering my question about “Why the narrative has changed about Fields so much?” He very assertively said “These are not my opinions” He then went on to give a potential why pic.twitter.com/Wud0ve4tcI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2021

You know how much stock I put into reports from unnamed individuals about Fields’ work ethic? Zero. Obviously, Orlovsky is just repeating what he’s been told and isn’t going after Fields himself.

However, if people seriously feel this way about Fields, then don’t just tell the ESPN star. Come out and put your name on it.

All I know is that I’ve watched Fields play a ton of football since he transferred to Ohio State and the young man is a superstar.

Bad work ethic? Yeah, I don’t believe that. You’re going to have to show me a ton of proof and the proof is going to have to outweigh all the awesome evidence that the young man is unstoppable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Justin Fields is going to be just fine in the NFL, and I’d be just about anything on it.