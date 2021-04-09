Watch The Latest Trailer For The Upcoming Netflix Movie ‘The Woman In The Window’

Netflix’s new movie “The Woman in the Window” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Anna Fox (Amy Adams) feels safest when she’s watching the world from behind her window. Until the Russell family moves in across the street, and she witnesses something unimaginable. The question is…what really happened?” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to mess with our minds, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds. Watch the trailer below.

This is the exact kind of movie that I love. It looks dark, sinister, psychologically tormenting and more. If that doesn’t give your pulse a little pump, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Plus, Amy Adams is in the movie, and we all know she’s one of the best actresses in Hollywood.

Is Netflix cranking out great content or is Netflix cranking out great content? Everything the streaming platform touches seems to turn to gold.

Now, we’re going to get a movie about how Amy Adams witnessed a stabbing but nothing is as it appears.

You can catch “The Woman in the Window” starting May 14.