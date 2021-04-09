Satanic Lil Nas X Shoes Made With Human Blood To Be Refunded In Nike Settlement

Buyers of the Satanic Lil Nas X shoes made with human blood will get a full refund from the company as part of the lawsuit settlement with Nike, according to CNN.

“The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them,” a Nike spokesperson shared in a statement about the settled lawsuit with MSCHF, the art and design studio based in Brooklyn behind the altered Nike shoes, CNN reported in a piece published Friday.

Nike settled a lawsuit with MSCHF, the company behind the Lil Nas X branded shoe that features satanic symbols and a red liquid in the sole that supposedly contains human blood. Now, MSCHF will buy back customers’ shoes for a full refund. https://t.co/wMfJiEhiGr — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2021

MSCHF will issue a voluntary recall of the altered sneakers, that contain satanic symbols and reportedly one drop of human blood, for the full price of the shoes, $1,018. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ That Contain Human Blood And Are Limited To 666 Pairs)

It comes after the company sued the art collective agency on March 29 for trademark infringement. In 2019, MSCHF also sold a “Jesus” shoe from an altered Nike shoe the company said contained holy water from the Jordan River.

“Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes,” the company shared. “Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.”

The “Satan shoes” went on sale last month and sold out almost immediately after the agency made 666 pairs, 665 that went up for sale with one pair part of a raffle. The art agency had collaborated with the 21-year-old rapper to make a pair of sneakers using modified Nike Air Max 97s that would come out at the same time as Lil Nas X “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) music video, which features Satan.