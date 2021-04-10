EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Reacts Live To John Boehner Telling Him To ‘Go F**K Yourself’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz sat down with The Daily Caller and gave his reaction to former House Speaker John Boehner telling him to “go f**k yourself” in a leaked audio recording.

Cruz responded with a zinger about Boehner's penchant for liquor and then raked the former politician over the coals.

“Obviously he had too much wine that day already,” Cruz began before saying Boehner was “a little unhinged.”

WATCH:

White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom also asked Cruz about President Joe Biden's policies on China and whether the president's bark is bigger than his bite.

Biden has repeatedly condemned China for its human rights abuses but has yet to level any major sanctions or other consequences.