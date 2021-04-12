Minnesota Republicans Say Gov. Waltz’s Response To Shooting Of Daunte Wright ‘Fuels The Fire’

Minnesota Republicans criticized Gov. Tim Waltz’s response to the shooting of a black man saying it “fuels the fire” of protestors, Fox News reported.

Police shot Daunte Wright, 20, on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which sparked protests and riots throughout the city, Fox News reported. State Republicans criticized Waltz for commenting on the fatal encounter between Wright and police, saying that his comments will spur further protests. (Related: Protests And Riots Erupt in Minneapolis After Officer Allegedly Shoots And Kills Black Man)

“Governor, your words fuel the fire of protesters. You of all people should know to wait until the @MnDPS_BCA finish their investigation,” the Saint Paul Republicans tweeted. “In your tweet, you should have stopped after the words, “praying for Daunte’s family. Everything after that was inappropriate.”

Governor, your words fuel fire for protesters. You of all people should know to wait until the @MnDPS_BCA finish their investigation. In your tweet, you should have stopped after the words, “praying for Duante Wright’s family”. Everything after that was inappropriate.@MnDPS_DPS — Saint Paul Republicans-MNGOP (@SPRCC_) April 12, 2021

Republican criticism follows a Sunday statement from Waltz offering condolences to Wright’s family, which also mentions the encounter.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement,” Waltz tweeted Sunday in response to the shooting.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot said in a statement that the community is “filled with grief” and offered his condolences to Wright’s family.

“Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20 year old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy… — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

Elliot requested that protestors remain peaceful while a full investigation into the matter is conducted, according to the statement.

In a press conference Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the female officer that shot Wright has been placed on administrative leave. Gannon also described the shooting as an “accidental discharge” as the female officer meant to use a taser to subdue Wright but shot him instead.

