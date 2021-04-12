‘Evolving Science’: NCAA Will Pull Championships Out Of States That Ban Trans Athletes

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Monday that it would pull championships out of states that ban transgender athletes from competing.

A statement from the NCAA Board of Governors said the organization “firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.”

“The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports,” the statement read.

NCAA releases statement on transgender participation https://t.co/a1ll7KlNNT — 4029news (@4029news) April 12, 2021

“Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them,” it continued.

The Board of Governors said when determining where future championships will be held, the NCAA will consider “only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination.”

“We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants,” the statement concluded.

The American Civil Liberties Union responded to the news telling state lawmakers to “take note.”