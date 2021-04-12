Paul Chryst Praises Graham Mertz’s Spring Performance, Says He Loves ‘The Way’ The Quarterback Has ‘Approached Everything’

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst is happy with quarterback Graham Mertz.

The Badgers will ride with Mertz’s arm during the 2021 season. If he plays well, then we’ll compete for a national title. If he plays at a level that’s less than expected, then we’re bound for an 8-4 or 9-3 season. According to the man running the show, the young quarterback is handling the situation with a lot of maturity. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chryst said the following about Mertz’s performance in spring practice, according to NBC15:

You know I’ve loved the way he’s approached everything. And it’s been coming from a great spot. He will work and it’s important to him. He understands properly the whole role. And very coachable. He sees it and gets that and it’s just holding him to it. Really enjoy working with him and there’s a lot of work to be done.

Everyone knows playing quarterback is the most important position in all of sports. You touch the ball on every play and you’re the general on the field.

You can be a great player, but you also need to be a great leader. It has to be all about football all the time.

It sounds like that’s exactly how Mertz is approaching his second year as the starting quarterback for the Badgers.

We still might be 145 days away from the opener against Penn State, but I couldn’t be more excited. The more I read about spring ball, the more pumped I get.

Mertz looked unstoppable when he was at his best. Now, it’s time to crank the consistency up.

Let’s get after it!