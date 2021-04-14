An Airline Is Offering People An Insane Mystery Flight Deal

An airline is offering a mystery flight deal, and it sounds like absolute hell on Earth.

According to App in the Air, "Qantas is the latest airline to offer flights to undisclosed locations, providing passengers with clues about what to pack and teasing itineraries provided by the airline."

Even though App in the Air says Qantas is the latest company to offer the deal, I can’t find any airline other than them doing it.

Mystery flights are the next big thing. @Qantas is the latest airline to offer flights to undisclosed locations, providing passengers with clues about what to pack and teasing itineraries provided by the airline. Would you ever book a mystery flight? ✈️❓ pic.twitter.com/2gbYxxlvnu — App in the Air (@appintheair) April 12, 2021

Of all the stupid and dumb ideas that I’ve heard of, hopping on a plane not knowing where you’re going is right at the top of the list.

Generally speaking, flying absolutely blows unless you’re in first class or flying private. As a working class guy, I fly coach with all the other blue-collar people, and I do my best to just zone out.

At least I know where I’m going when I zone out! If I showed up in some dump of a city after a mystery flight, I’d be so pissed that you’d struggle to find words to find my rage.

Seriously, who the hell would ever agree to get on a plane without knowing where it’s going? Even in the event of a zombie apocalypse with a seat open on an outbound plane, I’d still ask some basic questions.

H/T: Barstool Sports