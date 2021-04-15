Hispanic Approval Of Joe Biden’s Border Policy Is Even Lower Than The Rest Of America

Hispanic American approval for President Joe Biden’s handling of the ongoing border crisis is even lower than the rest of Americans’, according to a Wednesday poll from Quinnipiac University.

Just 29% of all Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the border crisis, which has seen record-breaking rates of illegal crossings and apprehended minors, according to the poll. Only 27% of Hispanic Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the crisis, alongside 25% of white Americans. However, a notably high 56% of black Americans support Biden’s handling of the crisis.

The poll surveyed 1,237 U.S. adults between April 8-12 and has a margin of error of +/- 2%.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reportedly encountered over 171,000 illegal migrants in March 2021, a 400% increase compared to March 2020, according to preliminary figures reported by The Washington Post. (RELATED: Biden’s Plan To Tell Immigrants Not To Come To America Won’t Work, CBP Union Spokesman Says)

Republicans and experts say Biden’s policies are a leading cause for the ongoing surge of border crossings.

Biden’s administration has sought to deny the existence of a crisis at the border even as it reopens Trump-era facilities to house minors crossing the border. Reporters repeatedly put Biden on the defensive on several aspects of his immigration policy throughout the press conference.

Critics have argued that his emphasis on rejecting the “cruelty” of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy has sent a message that it is now safe to cross the border illegally (RELATED: President Joe Biden’s Immigration Reforms Could Prompt A Surge Of Migrants At The Southern Border, Expert Says)

Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead his administration’s effort to handle the surge in late March. Harris has yet to visit the border but plans to travel to Mexico and Guatemala soon and meet with leaders to discuss the roots of the problem.