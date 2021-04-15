‘Soup For My Family’: Protester Winks At Camera After Trump Joke

After a CNN reporter asked a protester in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, if he planned on throwing his can of soup at the police, the protestor winked into the camera and said the soup was for his family.

“I’ve been here all four nights,” the protester told CNN’s Sara Sidner, according to a Twitter user. “I’m just standing here today with soup for my family and we’re just watching this all unfold. It’s very unfortunate.” (RELATED: BLM Rioters Assault CNN Staffer, Chase His Team Out Of Brooklyn Center. The TV Network Hasn’t Even Mentioned It)

How did I miss this pic.twitter.com/VgXEeaGylR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2021

The reporter replied, “You’re not planning on using that, are you? Throwing it at the police?”

“Like I said it’s for my family,” he said.

“Literally for your family,” the reporter said. “Alright.”

Former President Donald Trump referenced soup cans at a meeting with the National Association Police Organizations in the summer of 2020. “And then when they get caught they say, ‘No, this is soup for my family.’ They’re so innocent. ‘This is soup for my family.’ It’s incredible, and yet people are coming over with bags of soup – big bags of soup,” Trump said at the time, referring to protestors who threw cans at police.

Former police officer Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, sparking riots and protests through the suburb and Minneapolis. Potter has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.