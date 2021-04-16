Friday Is Bill Belichick’s 69th Birthday

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is officially 69-years-old.

The legendary NFL coach entered the world on April 16, 1952, and we all know what has happened since. He's cemented himself as the most successful NFL coach to ever live.

Happy birthday to #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who turns 69 years old today. pic.twitter.com/nClDyyHKRz — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 16, 2021

Belichick has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and won two as an assistant with the Giants. All he does is win.

When we look at the history books in 50 to 100 years, it’s hard to imagine an NFL coach will have surpassed him in that time.

Six Super Bowls as a head coach! It’s just an outrageous accomplishment.

He also runs a system that is pretty much never seen at the NFL level. The Patriots are run like a college team.

Belichick believes in hard work, grinding it out and a next man up mentality. It’s tough as all hell, but the six rings with the organization are a clear indication that it works.

Bill Belichick turns 69 YO Super Bowl Trophy (HC)- 6

Super Bowl Trophy (DC) – 2 Reg season wins – 280 (3rd)

Post season wins – 31 (1st) Greatest NFL coach in history pic.twitter.com/5L2eNCwavM — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 16, 2021

We never saw anyone like him before his arrival to the Patriots, and I’m not sure we’ll ever see anyone like him again.

He’s a king among men, and his accomplishments speak for themselves.

Happy birthday, Coach Belichick! Enjoy it.