‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Will ‘Hopefully’ Be Released In 2022

Don’t expect season four of “Stranger Things” to drop in the near future.

Millions of fans around the globe have been waiting on pins and needles for new episodes of the hit Netflix show, but it sounds like they’re still really far away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv)

According to What’s On Netflix, star Finn Wolfhard made an appearance on Fanmio, and said season four will “hopefully” be out in 2022.

This was literally my worst fear, and it looks like it’s going to come true. Season four not getting here until 2022 is just outrageous.

I understand that the coronavirus pandemic royally screwed things up for Hollywood, but that means we’re staring down the barrel of a three year gap between seasons!

Three years! Who even knows if I’ll be alive and upright in 2022. At this rate, the world is full of chaos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv)

The worst part about his comments is that you can tell he’s not really speculating. He seems to know for sure it’s not coming soon and the best case scenario is 2022.

I didn’t think we were overly close to new episodes coming out, but it really sounds like we’re not even close at all.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. Hopefully, the situation isn’t as grim as the picture painted by Wolfhard.