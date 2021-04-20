Kamala Harris Nearly Falls Off The Podium Ahead Of White House Speech

Kamala Harris almost took quite a tumble when she nearly fell right off the podium ahead of a speech about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

It happened right after President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris had stepped into the hallway at the White House to deliver remarks on Tuesday's verdict.

The VP was approaching the podium where she removed her face mask. It then appeared that she went to step up and just slipped and almost fell all the way back but managed to hold on to the podium and steady herself to the right position. It happens at the 29:05 minute mark.

She then seems to make light of it and can be heard saying, "How's that for an entrance?"

At one point, Biden even stepped closer to her to possibly make sure she was okay before the vice president said she wanted to "thank the jury for their service" and said a "measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice."

The Minnesota jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.