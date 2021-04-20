MSNBC Analyst Is Absolutely Outraged That He Got Exactly The Verdict He Wanted

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson claimed Tuesday that a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin was not actually proof the system was working.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted on all charges for his role in the death of George Floyd — and Johnson explained why he did not believe that verdict was cause for celebration. (RELATED: ‘Thankful For The Verdict’—Tim Scott Reacts To Chauvin Being Found Guilty Of All Charges, Calls It ‘A Monumental Day’)

“I actually always thought that he would be found guilty because it’s sort of a cultural make-up call, but I’m not happy. I’m not pleased,” Johnson began. “I don’t have any sense of satisfaction. I don’t think this is the system working. I don’t think this is a good thing.”

Johnson went on to argue that such a verdict was only possible because the crime had been committed in full view of the public and white police officers had spoken in support of the prosecution.

“What this says to me is that in order to get a nominal degree of justice in this country, that a black man has to be murdered on air, viewed by the entire world,” Johnson said. “That doesn’t make me feel happy or satisfied. It makes me worry about what’s going to happen when these other officers are held on trial.”

Johnson said that he was still concerned about what could happen in upcoming trials, adding, “No, this is not the system working. This is a make-up call. This is the justice system trying to say, hey, this is one bad apple, because that’s how this is going to be interpreted. It’s going to be this one bad apple, he got in trouble, yay, blah, blah, blah, and yet there’s still going to be young black men and women across this country being shot today, tomorrow, and two weeks from now because unless we have some radical reform, there’s no lesson learned.”