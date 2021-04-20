Willie Nelson Calls On Biden To Make April 20 To April 29 The ‘High Holidays’

Musician Willie Nelson called on President Joe Biden to make “High Holidays” a national week-long holiday in the United States.

A Change.org petition was created Tuesday through his company Luck Reunion and addressed to Biden and the United States Congress.

“We believe that recognition of the ‘High Holidays’ opens the door to much needed dialogue supporting the many benefits of cannabis while helping to remove the unjustified stigmas currently surrounding this amazing plant,” the petition read. (RELATED: Willie Nelson Reveals He Cheated On His Ex-Wives In New Memoir)

.@WillieNelson‘s inaugural Luck Summit: Planting the Seed summit will provide a comprehensive look at the cannabis plant in an effort to “destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way”: https://t.co/pYA0RlFrRQ — The Boot (@thebootdotcom) April 12, 2021

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug,” Nelson said in a statement. “Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?”

The petition also includes information on Luck Presents’ first annual cannabis convention happening virtually from April 20 through April 29, which is Nelson’s birthday. The summit’s goal is to “destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way,” according to the website.

Weed will be discussed from many different points of view during the summit.