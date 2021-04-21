Politics

Police Shooting Of Knife-Wielding Teen Cuts Against Hope ‘Of A Step Forward,’ Psaki Says

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

The police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio was “tragic” and came “just as America was hopeful of a step forward” after the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Bryant, 15, was shot in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday after police arrived at the scene and witnessed her wielding a knife and attacking a man. While initial media reports said Bryant had in fact been unarmed, bodycam footage from the officers shows Bryant wielding a knife while pressing the man up against a vehicle.

Protesters gathered outside a Columbus police building Tuesday evening in reaction to the shooting.

Biden praised the guilty-on-all-counts verdict in the Chauvin case. He and his administration say the verdict is not enough, however, and reforms to policing are necessary.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday a federal investigation into the Minnesota Police, saying the problem of police violence against minorities in the state may be a “pattern.”