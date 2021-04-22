‘You Shoot Us, We Shoot You’: BLM Activists Threaten To Kill Cops ‘Eye For An Eye’ After Columbus Shooting

Black Lives Matter activists protesting near the site where 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer threatened to kill cops in retaliation, a video posted to Twitter Thursday shows.

“We’re not gonna sit here and just sit around while you shoot and kill us and go back to the suburbs,” an unidentified speaker says. “We’re sick … maybe it needs to be an eye for an eye” he continued, with some protesters saying “yeah” in apparent agreement.

BLM activists call for assassinations of police in response to the Columbus shooting of an armed teenager. pic.twitter.com/U5TWhyI0iZ — Mr. James (@TheElefentGamer) April 22, 2021

“They shoot us, we shoot them!” he continued. “You shoot us, we shoot you!”

Activists have protested Bryant’s death in recent days, arguing Officer Nicholas Reardon should have attempted to deescalate the situation.

Black Liberation Movement Central Ohio founder Kiara Yakita told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) Reardon’s use of force was unjust because he chose to immediately use deadly force. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Fatal Shooting Of Ma’Khia Bryant)

“When I saw the bodycam, I noticed the difference in how they police. When it comes to black people, they do not like to deescalate,” Yakita told the DCNF. “The reaction seems to be to fear black people who are in conflict and to just try to violently stop them.”

“There’s not many questions asked, there is hardly any time spent trying to identify who’s the victim, who’s the aggressor, who’s the person who even called us here for help in the first place,” she added.

Bodycam footage of the incident showed 16-year-old Bryant lunging at an unidentified female apparently about to stab her. Reardon can be heard repeatedly telling Bryant to “get down” before he fatally shoots her.