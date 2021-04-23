‘We’re Sticking To What We Know’: Gal Gadot Shares Life-Changing News About Third Child

Gal Gadot revealed life-changing news about her and husband Yaron Varsano’s third child, joking that the couple was “sticking” to what they know.

"It's baby girl No. 3," the 35-year-old actress shared during her appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," according to a People magazine piece published Friday.

"Yes, we're sticking to what we know," she added.

The “Wonder Woman” star shared the exciting news she and her husband were once again expecting. “Here we go again,” Gadot captioned her post on Instagram. It included a photo of her family surrounding her while her two daughters and husband cradled her baby bump.

The “Justice League” star and Varsano tied the knot in 2008 and have two daughters together, Alma, 9 and 4-year-old Maya.

During her appearance on the show, Gadot said she and her husband have learned a few things since their oldest one was born, specifically the importance of a sleep schedule.

“With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine,” Gal shared. “And when Maya was born, we were like ‘No more.’ So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed.”

“I think that’s what we’re going to stick to doing, we’re going to sleep train her, we’re going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep,” the superstar actress said. “I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me.”