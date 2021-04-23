‘I’m Sorry If Anybody Was Upset,’ Says Joy Behar After Repeatedly Referring To Caitlyn Jenner As ‘He’

Joy Behar said she was “sorry if anybody was upset” with her after she repeatedly referred to Caitlyn Jenner as “he” during a discussion about her running for California governor.

The comments came Friday during “The View” when Behar asked her co-hosts if Jenner was “qualified” for the job and co-host Ana Navarro, Sarah Haines and Sunny Hostin shared their thoughts about the former reality star running for office. It starts at the 2:37 minute mark. (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

WATCH:

“Yeah, Sunny, he’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign,” Joy replied. “What do you think about that? I mean that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign, or her campaign, rather. Just saying.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Files Paperwork To Run For California Governor)

Behar then looked to co-host Meghan McCain to get her opinion on it and McCain responded she thinks California is “a mess,” needs someone “serious” and she doesn’t take it that “seriously” the reality star’s running.

WATCH:

“Right,” Behar replied. “I would go along with that. I think that he should — she, rather, should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California. I mean, look at [President Joe] Biden who has so much experience and he’s doing a fantastic job. There’s your evidence right there. We’ll be right back.”

Later, Behar came back on camera and apologized for repeatedly labeling Jenner a “he.”

WATCH:

“So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” the co-host explained. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out so I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”