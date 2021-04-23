‘I Never Take It Off’: ‘Today’ Show Host Dylan Dreyer Says Her Favorite Necklace Is Made From Her Breast Milk

“Today” show host Dylan Dreyer revealed her favorite necklace, one she says she wears all the time, is made “out of” her “breast milk.”

“I love my necklace … I never take it off,” Dylan shared with Katherine Schwarzenegger’s BDA (Before, During, and After) Baby Instagram series about the circular-shaped white bubble on a chain. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Friday.

“That and two other necklaces, one with each of the boys’ profile,” she added. It starts at the 27 minute mark.

WATCH:

The “Today” show meteorologist revealed the company she used to make the keepsake jewelry and how they make it by turning her breast milk into a powder. (RELATED: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Multiple Miscarriages)

“They turn it into a powder and make the jewelry from that,” Dylan shared. “They actually keep it on file so I could make more if I wanted to!” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage)

At one point in the interview, the host also talked about the struggles of infertility and miscarriage and how the necklace is something she will “always cherish.”

“No one really knows what it is, because people who don’t understand might think it’s gross, but it’s something I’ll always cherish for what it is and what it represents,” Dreyer shared.

Dylan and her husband have two kids together, Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1.