‘F**k Jake Paul’ Chant Breaks Out During UFC 261

UFC fans have clearly had enough of Jake Paul.
During UFC 261 Saturday night, fans in the arena started chanting "F**k Jake Paul," and it was music to my ears. Watch it unfold below.
— Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) April 25, 2021
So, do we think UFC fans hate Jake Paul, who was in attendance, or do we think they hate Jake Paul? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes.
The social media star thinks he’s an iconic fighter because he defeated Ben Askren, who is a terrible striker, in a boxing match.
The ringside view of Jake Paul’s TKO. @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/YgasSH1Br4
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2021
Somebody from the UFC has to shut him up. I don’t know who it will be, but we all want to see it happen. Clearly, you can put the fans right at the top of the list.
I don’t hate Jake Paul for getting his money. We all want to get our money, but the dude has never fought a legit striker in his life.
Yes, Askren is a legendary MMA star and wrestler, but he’s not a striker. If Paul is so confident, then step into the ring against a real fighter.
JAKE PAUL. 1ST ROUND. BOOM. ???????? pic.twitter.com/anMHypqM9q
— BroBible (@BroBible) April 18, 2021
Of course, we all know that’s unlikely anytime soon. He’ll just keep running his mouth!