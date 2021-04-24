‘F**k Jake Paul’ Chant Breaks Out During UFC 261

UFC fans have clearly had enough of Jake Paul.

During UFC 261 Saturday night, fans in the arena started chanting “F**k Jake Paul,” and it was music to my ears. Watch it unfold below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, do we think UFC fans hate Jake Paul, who was in attendance, or do we think they hate Jake Paul? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes.

The social media star thinks he’s an iconic fighter because he defeated Ben Askren, who is a terrible striker, in a boxing match.

Somebody from the UFC has to shut him up. I don’t know who it will be, but we all want to see it happen. Clearly, you can put the fans right at the top of the list.

I don’t hate Jake Paul for getting his money. We all want to get our money, but the dude has never fought a legit striker in his life.

Yes, Askren is a legendary MMA star and wrestler, but he’s not a striker. If Paul is so confident, then step into the ring against a real fighter.

Of course, we all know that’s unlikely anytime soon. He’ll just keep running his mouth!