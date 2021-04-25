‘I Don’t Believe This Country Is Systemically Racist’: Kentucky AG Says Biden Comments ‘Throw Fuel On The Fire’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Sunday that he rejects the notion that America is “systemically racist” and reprimanded President Joe Biden for promoting that concept.

“Well, no, I don’t believe this country is systemically racist,” Cameron told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “What I believe is that this country has always tried from the very beginning to become a more perfect union. And certainly we’ve had our challenges throughout this nation’s history and there’s no hiding from that.”

“But when you hear comments like you heard from President Biden and others that throw fuel on the fire that explode the tensions that we have in this country, that’s not good for hoping to unify this country,” Cameron continued, adding that he tries “to stay away from hyperbolic terms” and “reflect” his Christian faith when he makes comments. (RELATED: ‘They Have Turned Racism Upside Down’: Leo Terrell Blasts ‘Reparations’ In COVID-19 Relief)

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged Congress on Tuesday night to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 that they claimed would fight “systemic racism” in the U.S.

“This bill is part of George Floyd’s legacy. The president and I will continue to urge the Senate to pass this legislation, not as a panacea for every problem, but as a start,” Harris said following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. “This work is long overdue.”

Cameron said Sunday that he was “going to continue to reach out to reach out to folks that have different views from me. Of course, as I stated earlier, we have challenges in this country; but the promise of a more perfect union is always one step away, always one step closer. I think we can get there if we put aside … casting aspersions on one another, if we hold hands and walk together to our future.”

Asked how Republicans should respond to Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, Cameron responded, “Well, I think it’s important that Republicans make sure that we show a strong vision, an alternative for how this country can look.” He said he is “excited” that Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will provided the party’s response to Biden’s vision for the country. (RELATED: ‘That Is A Lie’: Leo Terrell Blasts Teachers Union President For Saying Reopening Schools Promotes ‘Structural Racism’)

“I’m excited about what he’s going to have say about the vision of this country and how Republicans can align with that vision for the working men and women of this country,” Cameron said, noting that those men and women are “folks that look like me … that look like you … folks that are the rainbow if you will of this country.”

Biden said Tuesday that the murder of George Floyd “ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism … a stain on our nation’s soul,” but that the guilty verdict against former police office Derek Chauvin was a “step forward.”