Pittsburgh Steelers Player Justin Layne Hit With Felony Gun Charge

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Justin Layne is in a bit of hot water with the law.

According to Cleveland.com, the young NFL player has been charged with felony improper transportation of a firearm in a motor vehicle, speeding and other traffic violations after being stopped by police Friday in Ohio. A marijuana grinder was also reportedly found. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was pulled over early Friday for speeding, when police say they discovered drugs and a loaded handgun inside of the vehicle. https://t.co/yycfQbGrqf — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 23, 2021

A weapon was allegedly found in Layne’s center console after he was pulled over for allegedly doing 29 over the limit. Layne told the authorities that the gun is registered to him, but he forgot about it, according to the same report.

You can watch the arrest video below.

Obviously, Layne has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, it’s a tough look if he’s guilty. I’m a big pro-gun guy, but allegedly breaking gun laws isn’t a joke at all.

The court systems don’t look lightly on gun violations, generally speaking.

BREAKING: I just confirmed that Pgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested this morning near Cleveland, OH. He’s charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, & a firearm violation. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. in Willoughby Hills. pic.twitter.com/OKgbV5G94T — Melinda Roeder (@MelindaKDKA) April 23, 2021

Hopefully, he’s able to get a great lawyer because facing a felony isn’t a position anyone wants to be in.