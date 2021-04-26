Editorial

Daniel Kaluuya Says It’s ‘Amazing’ That His Parents Had Sex During His Oscars Speech

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Daniel Kaluuya poses with the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Daniel Kaluuya poses with the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Daniel Kaluuya gave his parents a shout-out for having sex during his Oscars speech Sunday night.

The talented actor took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and his speech wasn’t too bad either. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the end of his comments, Kaluuya said, “My mom and my dad…they had sex. It’s amazing! I’m here…I’m so happy to be alive.”

At least someone at the Oscars is making the award show interesting. Generally speaking, nobody cares about the Oscars at this point.

It’s just true. Americans quit on award shows a long time ago, but at least Kaluuya is still having fun with the situation.

Frankly, nobody wants to hear a speech about a million different people who need to be thanked. Give us something fun and entertaining.

Give us a memorable line. Giving your parents a shout-out for having sex is about as memorable as it gets.

Props to Kaluuya for not taking himself or the situation too seriously.