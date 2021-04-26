Daniel Kaluuya Says It’s ‘Amazing’ That His Parents Had Sex During His Oscars Speech

Daniel Kaluuya gave his parents a shout-out for having sex during his Oscars speech Sunday night.

The talented actor took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and his speech wasn’t too bad either. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the end of his comments, Kaluuya said, “My mom and my dad…they had sex. It’s amazing! I’m here…I’m so happy to be alive.”

Lol at Daniel Kaluuya’s mom reacting to him shouting his parents for having sex during Oscars speech ???????????? pic.twitter.com/E3jdwlcBoz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 26, 2021

At least someone at the Oscars is making the award show interesting. Generally speaking, nobody cares about the Oscars at this point.

It’s just true. Americans quit on award shows a long time ago, but at least Kaluuya is still having fun with the situation.

Here’s Daniel Kaluuya’s mom and sister reacting to him saying “My mom and my dad…they had sex. It’s amazing! I’m here!” at the end of his Oscar speech pic.twitter.com/4nLZxY0Jwc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Frankly, nobody wants to hear a speech about a million different people who need to be thanked. Give us something fun and entertaining.

Give us a memorable line. Giving your parents a shout-out for having sex is about as memorable as it gets.

Daniel Kaluuya’s mom when he said he was grateful his parents had sex. #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/EPdzooN7ha — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) April 26, 2021

Props to Kaluuya for not taking himself or the situation too seriously.