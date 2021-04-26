Justice Department Announces New Investigation Into Louisville Police Department

The Justice Department is launching an investigation into the Louisville Police Department (LMPD) regarding its practices, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday.

“Today, the Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville-Jefferson County metro government and the Louisville Metro Police Department to determine whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution or federal law,” Garland said during a press conference, according to NBC News.

This investigation follows the Justice Department’s April 21 announcement that it will begin a broad probe into the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

The MPD investigation comes just after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts in the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Here’s How Minneapolis Reacted To The Derek Chauvin Verdict)

The LMPD came into the spotlight after police officers executed a no-knock warrant on Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March 2020. Her boyfriend fired at police, later saying he believed someone was breaking into the unit. Officers fired back and Taylor was shot to death during the incident, the Associated Press reported.

Garland noted that the investigation plans to look into how the department executes search warrants, among other subjects. Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison was fired and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, but officers involved faced no other criminal charges. The decision sparked protests in Louisville.

“It will determine whether LMPD engages in unconstitutional stops searches and seizures, as well as whether the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes,” Garland noted according to ABC News.

“As in every Justice Department investigation we will follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead,” Garland added. “If there is reasonable cause to believe that there was a pattern or practice of constitutional or statutory violations, we will issue a public report of our conclusions.”